How to distinguish end-of-year fatigue
As the year draws to a close, many people experience end-of-year fatigue.
This phenomenon affects many people in the last month of the year.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Clinical Psychologist from Akeso Alexander Oosthuysen about how to get over end year fatigue.
Having year-end fatigue is a normal thing to go through and it's not something we necessarily want to stigmatise that you've not done the year well or you've failed or something like that but I do think it is different from the normal tiredness that comes with the end of the year.Alexander Oosthuysen, Clinical Psychologist - Akeso
We can tell the difference between regular fatigue and actually year-end fatigue. The thing is just listen to your body. It's the kind of tiredness that with sleep and holidays does not go away.Alexander Oosthuysen, Clinical Psychologist - Akeso
Listen to the full interview below:
