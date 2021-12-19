Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to distinguish end-of-year fatigue Clinical Psychologist from Akeso Alexander Oosthuysen says having end-of-year fatigue is normal. 19 December 2021 8:02 AM
Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while... 19 December 2021 7:28 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases The Health Department reported that 48 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,345. 18 December 2021 11:03 PM
View all Local
Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini's bid to evade pergury trial The former minister's application to have her perjury charges discharged has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. 17 December 2021 12:55 PM
South Africans urged to be careful not to clog healthcare system these holidays Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana on the country staying on level 1 lockdown. 17 December 2021 7:57 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
View all Politics
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee' According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a... 17 December 2021 12:43 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
View all Business
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season. 18 December 2021 11:01 AM
How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple. 18 December 2021 10:13 AM
What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the telenovela about the Zulu brothers through the eyes of the women they marry. 17 December 2021 11:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report. 15 December 2021 4:25 PM
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
View all Sport
I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this mon... 17 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 December 2021 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab

19 December 2021 7:28 AM
by Dominic Majola & Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mondli Gungubele
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus after returning from his Africa tour about 10 days ago.

ALSO READ:

The president started self-isolating in Cape Town on the same day.

During the festive season, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to get vaccinated, wear masks, sanitise frequently, and maintain social distancing.

Ramaphosa has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza while he recovers with the South African Military Health Service monitoring and treating him.

NUMBERS PLACE POSITIVITY RATE AT 28.8%

In the last 24-hour cycle 48 people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 90,345 to date.

The number of new coronavirus infections remained high but was below the average daily number seen over the past two weeks.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said 16,080 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the country in the same period.

The latest infections show a 28.8% positivity rate.

On the vaccination front, 27,515,000 jabs were administered.

Our recovery rate is at 90.9%, meaning more than 2,992,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab




19 December 2021 7:28 AM
by Dominic Majola & Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mondli Gungubele
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid

More from Local

How to distinguish end-of-year fatigue

19 December 2021 8:02 AM

Clinical Psychologist from Akeso Alexander Oosthuysen says having end-of-year fatigue is normal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases

18 December 2021 11:03 PM

The Health Department reported that 48 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,345.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute

18 December 2021 3:16 PM

SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive of news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As COVID infections rise, South Africans begin turning out to get vaccinated

18 December 2021 1:45 PM

Some progress has been made in the move to get South Africans to vaccinate. Latest figures show that close to 70,000 people received their jab in the past 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert

18 December 2021 11:01 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas

18 December 2021 10:13 AM

Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases

18 December 2021 6:31 AM

The Health Department reported that 17 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,297.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service

17 December 2021 2:26 PM

South African Weather Service meteorologist Kumsa Masizana says the situation could be due to la lina, where have above-normal rainfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'

17 December 2021 12:43 PM

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panda App aimed at aiding mental health issues

17 December 2021 7:27 AM

Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan reflects on the how this new app works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases

Local

News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute

Local

EWN Highlights

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK government

19 December 2021 8:56 AM

75 reported dead as Philippines is pummeled by Typhoon Rai

19 December 2021 8:02 AM

Mozambique-bound holidaymakers flood Lebombo border post

19 December 2021 7:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA