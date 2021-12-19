Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.
He tested positive for the virus after returning from his Africa tour about 10 days ago.
ALSO READ:
- As COVID infections rise, South Africans begin turning out to get vaccinated
- Canada lifts travel ban on South Africa and nine other African countries
The president started self-isolating in Cape Town on the same day.
During the festive season, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to get vaccinated, wear masks, sanitise frequently, and maintain social distancing.
Ramaphosa has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza while he recovers with the South African Military Health Service monitoring and treating him.
NUMBERS PLACE POSITIVITY RATE AT 28.8%
In the last 24-hour cycle 48 people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 90,345 to date.
The number of new coronavirus infections remained high but was below the average daily number seen over the past two weeks.
The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said 16,080 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the country in the same period.
The latest infections show a 28.8% positivity rate.
On the vaccination front, 27,515,000 jabs were administered.
Our recovery rate is at 90.9%, meaning more than 2,992,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 292 609 with 16 080 new cases reported. Today 48 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 345 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 992 289 with a recovery rate of 90,9% pic.twitter.com/PDfkHmNrZ3— Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 18, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab
Source : Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News
