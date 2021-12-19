Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Are you thinking of taking the plunge and going on an adventure in Africa?
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane have some tips and tricks on how to navigate your way through the continent.
Whenever you are going to visit a number of countries, make sure they are in the same region and also make sure they are in the same political organisation type body. For example, for us travelling through East FArica was much easier because they have a single visa regime system where if you apply for an East African visa you can travel without hassles.Bongani Masilela, Founder - Black Packers movement
For airlines, Kenya Airlines is the most affordable.Bongani Masilela, Founder - Black Packers movement
I think countries like Rwanda and Ethiopia are probably a safer bet for people travelling in smaller groups or travelling alone especially for women, safety is something to plan around.Tumi Mpankanyane, Founder - Black Packers movement
There is a degree of informality in navigating currency exchange rates and that sort of thing. Be mindful of the informality because there is a lot of space to be exploited.Tumi Mpankanyane, Founder - Black Packers movement
