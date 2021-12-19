'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool'
Following the success of the first season last holidays, How To Ruin Christmas with a star-studded cast, season two returns.
_How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral _sees the family navigating a funeral during Christmas.
Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the series.
It does suffer a little bit of season 2 blues because it often happens where something did so well the first time round.Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic
I think people watch t because it is a dichotomous movie season and it is nice to watch a Christmas movie that has braai and swimming pool instead of snow and Santa Clause.Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding was Netflix's first African original holiday special.
Listen to the full interview below:
