Minister Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19





Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Presidency says Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

It further says he is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation.

The government further urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends.