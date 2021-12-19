Minister Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a statement, the Presidency says Mantashe tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.
It further says he is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation.
The government further urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
