Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?

In this episode of the Front Seat to Tomorrow series, Joslin Lydall, Divisional Manager at Catalyst Solutions discusses solutions on how we can reduce our carbon footprint and lead a more sustainable life.

Sustainable living is the practice of reducing your demand for natural resources by making sure that you replace what you use to the best of your ability.

Practitioners of sustainable living often attempt to reduce their carbon footprint by altering methods of transportation, energy consumption, and diet.

As a society we need to live within the means of our planet and make sure we are using our resources in a manner that allows them sufficient time to really regenerate before we use them, says Joslin Lydall, Divisional Manager at Catalyst Solutions.

Major sustainability trends in 2021

The major trends this year were climate change and effective waste management, the intergovernmental panel on climate change released its six assessment report which talks about the long-term impacts of climate change and how well we are doing in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

We are heading for a temperature rise of 2.7 degrees with our current commitments. Joslin Lydall, Divisional Manager - Catalyst Solutions

In light of the fact we need to do more to reduce our emissions, there are a few companies and quite a few factories committing to being more carbon neutral by using renewable energy sources, which means they'll be switching from coal-based electricity to solar or wind electricity.

Is Nuclear a better option?

From my viewpoint, nuclear is definitely something that should form part of our generation mix. Joslin Lydall, Divisional Manager - Catalyst Solutions

In terms of baseload, nuclear can provide that load and serve in place of coal to a certain extent says Lydall. Until battery storage is cheaper and or concentrated solar power is cheaper, then nuclear is possibly an alternative that we can use as an alternative, she continues.

Bear in mind that UTM does have some environmental challenges like waste generated from a nuclear power plant. Joslin Lydall, Divisional Manager - Catalyst Solutions

Lydall says that we would need to make sure that we treat the nuclear waste in a manner that ensures it does get released into the environment and that we reduce that waste by choosing the raw materials for nuclear power generation carefully.

Environmental expectations for 2022

The government will be introducing more regulations to get companies to reduce their greenhouse emissions and making legislation far more stringent.

This will affect us as individuals or consumers as some of the prices for materials that are greenhouse gas emissions-intensive will increase.

We may see some of these companies trying to reduce their emissions but also possibly passing some of that cost on. Joslin Lydall, Divisional Manager - Catalyst Solutions

