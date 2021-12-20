



Three people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,348.

The Health Department reported that it has identified 15,465 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3, 308, 074.

The detection of the Omicron variant has led to the urgency to efforts to isolate the virus and test its ability to evade vaccines around the world.

KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) and Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) bioinformatician and director Professor Tulio De Oliveira says 100% of all the samples they are testing in the lab, Omicron prevalent.

We are commonly sequencing the virus, which allows us to spot new variants as quick as possible. 100% of samples that we sequence from South Africa are Omicron. Professor Tulio De Oliveira, Bioinformatician and director - KRISP and CERI

He says the variant is dominant in all provinces and is completely dominating the infections in the country.

Listen below to the full conversation: