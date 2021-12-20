'Education is most effective way to deal with teenage pregnancy'





As part of a bid by government to tackle teenage pregnancy, schools will now be compelled to report to police when a pupil who falls pregnant is younger than 16 and the expectant father is older than 16.

The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetting a new policy on the prevention and management of teenage pregnancy.

Criminal Law Expert William Booth says there is too much criminilising of certain conduct and says there are other ways of dealing with teenage pregnancy.

Education is the most important way to tackle the problem and that needs to start at an early age and at home. There are laws dealing with sexual offenses. William Booth, Criminal Law Expert

