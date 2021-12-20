'Education is most effective way to deal with teenage pregnancy'
As part of a bid by government to tackle teenage pregnancy, schools will now be compelled to report to police when a pupil who falls pregnant is younger than 16 and the expectant father is older than 16.
The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gazetting a new policy on the prevention and management of teenage pregnancy.
Criminal Law Expert William Booth says there is too much criminilising of certain conduct and says there are other ways of dealing with teenage pregnancy.
Education is the most important way to tackle the problem and that needs to start at an early age and at home. There are laws dealing with sexual offenses.William Booth, Criminal Law Expert
Listen to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109476613_woman-with-a-pregnancy-test.html?vti=n0b8n3eybnrscru446-1-36
More from Local
Tips on how to save money this festive season
Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.Read More
Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase
Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato and spokesperson for RTMC Simon Zwane say they anticipate Thursday to be busier on the road.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation
In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all those who conveyed their good wishes during this period.Read More
No sunny Christmas this year for Joburg as rainy weather persists
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Webster reflects on the rainy weather during the festive season.Read More
'100% of samples that we sequence from South Africa are Omicron'
Bioinformatician Professor Tulio De Oliveira reflects on how variant detection in labs works.Read More
Minister Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19
In a statement, the Presidency says Mantashe is in good spirits and currently in self-isolation.Read More
How to distinguish end-of-year fatigue
Clinical Psychologist from Akeso Alexander Oosthuysen says having end-of-year fatigue is normal.Read More
Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases
The Health Department reported that 48 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,345.Read More
News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute
SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive of news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.Read More