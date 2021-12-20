Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Clifford Masinga - Hendrina Community Spokesperson
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No sunny Christmas this year for Joburg as rainy weather persists

20 December 2021 8:12 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Weather
Festive Season
rainy season

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Webster reflects on the rainy weather during the festive season.

Parts of South Africa are experiencing persistent rainfall over this festive season.

Gauteng is experiencing widespread showers and thundershowers.

RELATED: It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Webster has more.

Unfortunately Saturday wont be the traditional outside weather that we usually experience.

Elizabeth Webster, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Listen below to the full conversation:




