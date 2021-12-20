No sunny Christmas this year for Joburg as rainy weather persists
Parts of South Africa are experiencing persistent rainfall over this festive season.
Gauteng is experiencing widespread showers and thundershowers.
RELATED: It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Webster has more.
Unfortunately Saturday wont be the traditional outside weather that we usually experience.Elizabeth Webster, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
More from Local
Tips on how to save money this festive season
Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.Read More
Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase
Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato and spokesperson for RTMC Simon Zwane say they anticipate Thursday to be busier on the road.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation
In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all those who conveyed their good wishes during this period.Read More
'Education is most effective way to deal with teenage pregnancy'
Criminal Law Expert William Booth says there is too much criminilising of certain conduct in South Africa.Read More
'100% of samples that we sequence from South Africa are Omicron'
Bioinformatician Professor Tulio De Oliveira reflects on how variant detection in labs works.Read More
Minister Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19
In a statement, the Presidency says Mantashe is in good spirits and currently in self-isolation.Read More
How to distinguish end-of-year fatigue
Clinical Psychologist from Akeso Alexander Oosthuysen says having end-of-year fatigue is normal.Read More
Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases
The Health Department reported that 48 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,345.Read More
News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute
SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive of news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.Read More