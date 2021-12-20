We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell
The Democratic Alliance (DA’s) Tania Campbell defeated African National Congress (ANC) candidate Mzwandile Masina to become excutive mayor of Ekurhuleni with the help of coalition parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA.
Campbell has announced her mayoral committee made up of individuals from the DA, the Inkatha Freedom, the Congress of the People and ActionSA.
Clements Manyathela finds out what are the min problems in the city and what Campbell's plans are in turning the city around?
MMC for Housing Mabekenyane Thamahane is busy trying to sort out a flurry of housing issues. I will work together with the MMC to find solutions.Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - Ekurhuleni
Listen below for the full interview...
