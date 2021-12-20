Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase





As holidaymakers are putting final touches to their plans, authorities are urging motorists to be vigilant on the road.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato says traffic volumes have increased from last week Thursday.

We are expecting that from Wednesday going up to the weekend we will see more and more traffic picking up. Friday will be the apex of the peak. Dr Mike Masiapato, Commissioner - Border Management Authority

Where possible, people need to take an early leave and start travelling a bit earlier. People need to travel ahead of time, primarily because it is the Covid period and the processes that we do at the port of entry particularly around the issues of health protocols brings a little bit of delay. Dr Mike Masiapato, Commissioner - Border Management Authority

The spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation Simon Zwane says they are gearing up what will be a busy weekend.

Zwane says motorists should drive carefully as the roads are wet and be cautious.

We expect that towards the end of the week the roads will be very busy in all directions, towards the coast, to the neighbouring countries and everywhere else. Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation

Thursday and Friday will be very busy. People should avoid Friday and leave early. Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation

Listen to the full interview below: