President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation





President Cyril Ramaphosa is back at work after a week in isolation.

Ramaphosa was self-isolating after he tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 December 2021.

In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all South Africans and leaders and friends internationally who conveyed their good wishes during this period.

In the statement the President further repeats his call for everyone to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining a social distance and avoiding gatherings.