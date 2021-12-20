'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant'





Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has rendered his resignation with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

After 14 years of being a member of the DA, Baloyi on his Twitter account announced that he was leaving the party to pursue other opportunities.

Baloyi tweeted that he is leaving the party out his own agency and not because of any purge.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says this is the latest young black mind to leave the DA.

He says he is leaving for bigger things. Like a lot of other black leaders in the party, he became quite distant and was no longer engaging in a lot of activities. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He hasn't said much about where he is going, he simply remains a political animal, some have said he will probably do consultancy work around local government. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Read Baloyi's thread below:

My journey with the @Our_DA ends today. It has been an amazing 14 years which I will always be proud of and I will remain great full to the DA for their support and opportunities afforded to me. I leave out of my OWN agency. Not because I am being purge or any nonsense — Bongani Baloyi (@BonganiBaloyiEM) December 20, 2021

Like that. I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record in Government and the party. Now it’s time for me to focus on exciting opportunities before me. Good luck to the friends, colleagues and leadership of @Our_DA. We will meet somewhere 😂😂😂 #BonganiBaloyiLeavesDA — Bongani Baloyi (@BonganiBaloyiEM) December 20, 2021

Listen below to the full conversation with Tshidi Madia: