Tips on how to save money this festive season





It's that time of the year where people need to be careful about how they spend their finances to avoid a moneyless January.

Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, a Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully says everyone needs to remember that the festive season happens every year and people should plan for it.

We've got to ensure that we draw up a list of where we want to spend our money and where we need to. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services

This is the time of the year where you need to have that extra kitty because you know you need to take the kids out. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services

When it comes to gifts we have to be extra careful to not overspend. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services

