Tips on how to save money this festive season
It's that time of the year where people need to be careful about how they spend their finances to avoid a moneyless January.
Speaking to Gushwell Brooks, a Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully says everyone needs to remember that the festive season happens every year and people should plan for it.
We've got to ensure that we draw up a list of where we want to spend our money and where we need to.Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services
This is the time of the year where you need to have that extra kitty because you know you need to take the kids out.Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services
When it comes to gifts we have to be extra careful to not overspend.Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth Advisory Services
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/psisa/psisa1811/psisa181100577/112185876-man-holding-credit-card-for-online-shopping-male-buyer-buying-christmas-gift-on-internet-new-year-ho.jpg
More from Local
Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase
Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato and spokesperson for RTMC Simon Zwane say they anticipate Thursday to be busier on the road.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation
In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all those who conveyed their good wishes during this period.Read More
No sunny Christmas this year for Joburg as rainy weather persists
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Webster reflects on the rainy weather during the festive season.Read More
'Education is most effective way to deal with teenage pregnancy'
Criminal Law Expert William Booth says there is too much criminilising of certain conduct in South Africa.Read More
'100% of samples that we sequence from South Africa are Omicron'
Bioinformatician Professor Tulio De Oliveira reflects on how variant detection in labs works.Read More
Minister Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19
In a statement, the Presidency says Mantashe is in good spirits and currently in self-isolation.Read More
How to distinguish end-of-year fatigue
Clinical Psychologist from Akeso Alexander Oosthuysen says having end-of-year fatigue is normal.Read More
Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases
The Health Department reported that 48 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,345.Read More
News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute
SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive of news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.Read More
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season.Read More
How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas
Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple.Read More
What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the telenovela about the Zulu brothers through the eyes of the women they marry.Read More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi
Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi tackle ageism in a predominately young country in the entertainment industry, GBV, parenting and dating as a mature person.Read More
When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina
Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musician Joe Nina, who says he makes music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefully someone will like what he produces.Read More
I am extremely proud of myself, it was an amazing experience - Lalela Mswane
Miss Universe second runner up weighs in on her participating in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant.Read More