CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'
Cricket South Africa (CSA) is launching an investigation of racism against its employees including CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and Proteas coach Mark Boucher.
The board of Cricket South Africa met on Saturday to give further consideration to the social justice and nation-building report.
The tentative findings followed hearings, which sought to investigate racial division, discrimination and a lack of transformation in South African cricket.
Speaking to John Perlman, journalist Ken Borland says the investigation will comprise of independent legal assessors that will conduct the hearing.
There will be some labour law specialisation within that panel as well because this is what it's basically going to boil down to. It's like a disciplinary hearing against employees of Cricket SA.Ken Borland, Sports journalist
Smith and Boucher are linked because the allegation is that Smith was improperly appointed and then he improperly appointed Bouncer.Ken Borland, Sports journalist
Listen to the full interview below:
