Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed
Former Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi says he achieved everything he had set out to achieve and it's time for a new chapter of his life.
Baloyi announced he was leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday morning via his Twitter account where he has been a member for the past 14 years.
I think for me the chapter is closed. I don't know what happens in the future but at the point where I am now the chapter is closed.Bongani Baloyi, Former Midvaal Mayor
Once you are a politician you cannot sit on the side and not be a politician any longer. I care about democracy in the country and what is happening.Bongani Baloyi, Former Midvaal Mayor
I am proud of what we have been able to do at Midvaal.Bongani Baloyi, Former Midvaal Mayor
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant'
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives her views after former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigned from the Democratic AllianceRead More
We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell
The Ekurhuleni executive mayor tells Clement Manyathela about plans to tackle challenges in EkurhuleniRead More
Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini's bid to evade pergury trial
The former minister's application to have her perjury charges discharged has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.Read More
South Africans urged to be careful not to clog healthcare system these holidays
Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana on the country staying on level 1 lockdown.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala
Africa National Congress Veterans League president says the SA government must take care of its own citizens first before those from outside.Read More
Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems
Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist Andre Vlok says we can't sit around and expect people to be reconciled if their lived realities are still very much of the past.Read More
Results show that Eskom is gradually on a path to optimal performance - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza said the power utility is not yet out of the woods and urged management and staff to continue on the quest to restore Eskom to a utility that truly serves all South Africans.Read More