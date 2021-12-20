Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed





Former Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi says he achieved everything he had set out to achieve and it's time for a new chapter of his life.

Baloyi announced he was leaving the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday morning via his Twitter account where he has been a member for the past 14 years.

I think for me the chapter is closed. I don't know what happens in the future but at the point where I am now the chapter is closed. Bongani Baloyi, Former Midvaal Mayor

Once you are a politician you cannot sit on the side and not be a politician any longer. I care about democracy in the country and what is happening. Bongani Baloyi, Former Midvaal Mayor

I am proud of what we have been able to do at Midvaal. Bongani Baloyi, Former Midvaal Mayor

Listen to the full interview below: