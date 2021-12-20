CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series
JOHANNESBURG - No fans will allowed into the stadiums when the Proteas take on the touring Indians this summer after Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that no tickets would go on sale for the series.
In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.
Last year, England's one-day international tour of South Africa was called after two players in the touring party tested positive for the coronavirus while the Proteas' recent series against the Netherlands was also called off after the host country announced that a new variant, Omicron, had been detected.
CSA's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said that the decision was not taken lightly but was taken in the best interest of the game and the health and safety of the spectators.
"We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons. Consequently, we urge all sport lovers to exercise absolute care, during these extraordinary times. I also wish to take this time to urge all South Africans to continue spreading the positive messages of vaccination, vaccination and vaccination, because this is the only way that we can truly get our country back into its high economic activity, which will assist government to open up the economy and all its forms of economic activity, including allowing greater numbers of fans back into stadiums," Moseki said.
CSA, however, noted that the matches would be broadcast on the SuperSport pay channel and the national broadcaster, the SABC, adding that it was "exploring other alternative public viewing activations" for fans.
The first of three Tests between the sides will start on Boxing Day at Centurion.
The three-match ODI series starts in Paarl on 19 January.
This article first appeared on EWN : CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
More from Sport
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'
Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.Read More
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana
John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.Read More
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.Read More
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title
Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.Read More
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United
First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.Read More
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.Read More
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match
South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will request the governing body for the reasons and consider their options.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases
Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting the rescheduling of their matches.Read More
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishing their obligation in South Africa and Australia cancelled their tripRead More