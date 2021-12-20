CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Clifford Masinga - Hendrina Community Spokesperson
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato and spokesperson for RTMC Simon Zwane say they anticipate Thursd... 20 December 2021 12:39 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all those who conveyed their good wishes during this period. 20 December 2021 11:40 AM
View all Local
Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed Former mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi speaks about his termination of the Democratic Alliance membership. 20 December 2021 5:18 PM
'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives her views after former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigned from t... 20 December 2021 12:44 PM
We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell The Ekurhuleni executive mayor tells Clement Manyathela about plans to tackle challenges in Ekurhuleni 20 December 2021 11:14 AM
View all Politics
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee' According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a... 17 December 2021 12:43 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season. 18 December 2021 11:01 AM
How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple. 18 December 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool' Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. 19 December 2021 10:27 AM
I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this mon... 17 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series

20 December 2021 4:57 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
India cricket team
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
Omicron
Covid-19 Omicron variant

In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.

JOHANNESBURG - No fans will allowed into the stadiums when the Proteas take on the touring Indians this summer after Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that no tickets would go on sale for the series.

In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.

Last year, England's one-day international tour of South Africa was called after two players in the touring party tested positive for the coronavirus while the Proteas' recent series against the Netherlands was also called off after the host country announced that a new variant, Omicron, had been detected.

CSA's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said that the decision was not taken lightly but was taken in the best interest of the game and the health and safety of the spectators.

"We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons. Consequently, we urge all sport lovers to exercise absolute care, during these extraordinary times. I also wish to take this time to urge all South Africans to continue spreading the positive messages of vaccination, vaccination and vaccination, because this is the only way that we can truly get our country back into its high economic activity, which will assist government to open up the economy and all its forms of economic activity, including allowing greater numbers of fans back into stadiums," Moseki said.

CSA, however, noted that the matches would be broadcast on the SuperSport pay channel and the national broadcaster, the SABC, adding that it was "exploring other alternative public viewing activations" for fans.

The first of three Tests between the sides will start on Boxing Day at Centurion.

The three-match ODI series starts in Paarl on 19 January.


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series




