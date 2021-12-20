Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future
- Consumer price inflation refers to the year over year rate of change of the average price level in the economy, the average basket consumers would buy
- Current inflation is sitting at around 5.5% which is still quite contained says economist Carmen Nel
Wasanga Mehana chats to Economist Carmen Nel.
Inflation is the rate of change of the prices in an economy. We usually talk about macro and micro - there is usually a shopping basket that in our country Statistics South Africa tries to replicate.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
They survey the prices every month and they calculate what the average shopping basket costs.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
Then the inflation rate is how for example, in November this year, it would compare in percentage terms to November last year. If someone talks about consumer price inflation it refers to the year over year rate of change of the average price level in the economy, the average basket consumers would buy.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
Because these are calculated on average, not everyone is impacted by inflation in the same way.
We know lower-income households tend to pay a lot more for food and specifically transport. Oil prices have gone up dramatically, fuel prices are over R20 a litre and they often have no choice but to pay the taxi or bus fare.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
However, she agrees one should not be alarmist. Current inflation is sitting at around 5.5%.
So it is still quite contained.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
She says one must be careful to say everyone's inflation is 5.5% as Stats SA tries to reflect the average basket.
She says the direct impact of global oil prices is quite significant for South Africa
The oil prices per barrel are double what they were a year ago. Fuel price inflation accounts for half the inflation rate.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
There is a seven to nine-month lag on food prices by increasing transport costs.
There are things that have offset the fuel price impact on food prices.
One of these is that locally we are sitting with quite a solid harvest.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
Food prices, for now, are quite contained.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
Trends that impact future food security
1. Global warming and climate change
One big impact predicted for the future trajectory and food insecurity is global warming and climate change she notes - especially living in quite an arid country.
2. Government policy
Another big factor is government policy, she says.
What you want is clarity on things like expropriation without compensation. We saw the vote in Parliament around the Section 25 amendment that did not go through.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
Farmers both established and emerging, want policy certainty, assistance, to assist in food security.Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'
According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More