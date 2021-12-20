Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Clifford Masinga - Hendrina Community Spokesperson
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato and spokesperson for RTMC Simon Zwane say they anticipate Thursd... 20 December 2021 12:39 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all those who conveyed their good wishes during this period. 20 December 2021 11:40 AM
View all Local
Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed Former mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi speaks about his termination of the Democratic Alliance membership. 20 December 2021 5:18 PM
'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives her views after former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigned from t... 20 December 2021 12:44 PM
We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell The Ekurhuleni executive mayor tells Clement Manyathela about plans to tackle challenges in Ekurhuleni 20 December 2021 11:14 AM
View all Politics
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee' According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a... 17 December 2021 12:43 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season. 18 December 2021 11:01 AM
How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple. 18 December 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool' Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. 19 December 2021 10:27 AM
I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this mon... 17 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future

20 December 2021 6:48 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Inflation

Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.
  • Consumer price inflation refers to the year over year rate of change of the average price level in the economy, the average basket consumers would buy
  • Current inflation is sitting at around 5.5% which is still quite contained says economist Carmen Nel
Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Wasanga Mehana chats to Economist Carmen Nel.

Inflation is the rate of change of the prices in an economy. We usually talk about macro and micro - there is usually a shopping basket that in our country Statistics South Africa tries to replicate.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

They survey the prices every month and they calculate what the average shopping basket costs.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Then the inflation rate is how for example, in November this year, it would compare in percentage terms to November last year. If someone talks about consumer price inflation it refers to the year over year rate of change of the average price level in the economy, the average basket consumers would buy.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Because these are calculated on average, not everyone is impacted by inflation in the same way.

We know lower-income households tend to pay a lot more for food and specifically transport. Oil prices have gone up dramatically, fuel prices are over R20 a litre and they often have no choice but to pay the taxi or bus fare.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

However, she agrees one should not be alarmist. Current inflation is sitting at around 5.5%.

So it is still quite contained.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

She says one must be careful to say everyone's inflation is 5.5% as Stats SA tries to reflect the average basket.

She says the direct impact of global oil prices is quite significant for South Africa

The oil prices per barrel are double what they were a year ago. Fuel price inflation accounts for half the inflation rate.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

There is a seven to nine-month lag on food prices by increasing transport costs.

There are things that have offset the fuel price impact on food prices.

One of these is that locally we are sitting with quite a solid harvest.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Food prices, for now, are quite contained.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Trends that impact future food security

1. Global warming and climate change

One big impact predicted for the future trajectory and food insecurity is global warming and climate change she notes - especially living in quite an arid country.

2. Government policy

Another big factor is government policy, she says.

What you want is clarity on things like expropriation without compensation. We saw the vote in Parliament around the Section 25 amendment that did not go through.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers

Farmers both established and emerging, want policy certainty, assistance, to assist in food security.

Carmen Nel, Economist and Macro Strategist - Matrix Fund Managers



20 December 2021 6:48 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Inflation

More from Business

SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'

17 December 2021 12:43 PM

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'

16 December 2021 9:02 PM

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

16 December 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'

15 December 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail

15 December 2021 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst

15 December 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity

14 December 2021 8:47 PM

The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed

Politics

CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'

Sport

Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO chief says 2022 must be year 'we end the pandemic'

20 December 2021 6:57 PM

Transport Dept ready to issue COVID-19 relief funds to taxi operators

20 December 2021 6:53 PM

Trump sues New York attorney general to block fraud probe

20 December 2021 6:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA