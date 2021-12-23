Streaming issues? Report here
How food prices have changed over the years

23 December 2021 5:29 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.

Is there a proactive instead of a reactive way to deal with what is coming regarding food inflation?

This is something that plays out in the marketplace and so it is not easy to try to pinpoint or anticipate situations like that, where supply is high and we should immediately get the benefit of lower prices in the light of higher output.

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB explains

If you look at the current situation we have high output but it is also balanced out by strong demand, especially for export demand, that keeps prices elevated especially in the grain market.

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB explains

There are discussions in the sector of the development of what we call an agriculture master plan that looks at the whole value chain and looks at the necessary interventions where we can unlock opportunities in terms of investment.

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB explains

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How food prices have changed over the years




23 December 2021 5:29 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Share this:
