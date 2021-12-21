Can your employer refuse annual leave, if you used up all your sick leave days?





Employers have dedicated much of the year to implement adequate health and safety measures in the workplace.

This has included placing employees on paid sick leave at the onset of the coronavirus symptoms or exposure to the virus.

RELATED: Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

However, can employers refuse holiday leave if employees have used up all sick days due to the virus?

Employment Law Specialist & Managing Director of Molatudi Attorneys Osborne Molatudi has more.

Annual and sick leave are dealt with separately in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. One is not dependent on the other. However, an employer may decide to regulate either of them in a policy and incorporate those provisions in a contract of employment. Osborne Molatudi, Employment Law Specialist & Managing Director - Molatudi Attorneys

As the law stands, if one has exhausted annual sick leave entitlement, it may not be the basis upon which an employer may refuse an employee annual leave during the festive season, but on a different basis, the employer has the right to determine the time in which employees may take up their annual leave. Osborne Molatudi, Employment Law Specialist & Managing Director - Molatudi Attorneys

Listen below to the full conversation: