Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says before South Africans visit any country to familiarise themselves with travel regulations that may be applicable on arrival.
He says as a general rule, travelers are advised to register with the department and have the contact details of embassies around the world.
This follows in spite, three COVID negative results before Johannesburg-based writer Janine Jellars travelled. In Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi she was advised that she had tested positive for virus on arrival which led to her passport being confiscated and placed in a quarantine facility.
That practice is unusual and there are questions of legalities around this. But this is what Kenya has put as part of its legalities applicable if someone tests positive for the coronavirus on arrival.Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy - Dirco
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37623503_doctor-showing-an-international-certificate-of-the-vaccination.html
More from Politics
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling
Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found to unfairly impact on the former president, whose medical parole matter will now be decided by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Bongani Baloyi: My chapter with the DA is closed
Former mayor of Midvaal Bongani Baloyi speaks about his termination of the Democratic Alliance membership.Read More
'Like a lot of other black leaders in the DA, Baloyi had become quite distant'
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives her views after former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigned from the Democratic AllianceRead More
We are working hard to sort out Ekurhuleni problems - Tania Campbell
The Ekurhuleni executive mayor tells Clement Manyathela about plans to tackle challenges in EkurhuleniRead More
Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini's bid to evade pergury trial
The former minister's application to have her perjury charges discharged has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.Read More
South Africans urged to be careful not to clog healthcare system these holidays
Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana on the country staying on level 1 lockdown.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.Read More
Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala
Africa National Congress Veterans League president says the SA government must take care of its own citizens first before those from outside.Read More