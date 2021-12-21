Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco





Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says before South Africans visit any country to familiarise themselves with travel regulations that may be applicable on arrival.

He says as a general rule, travelers are advised to register with the department and have the contact details of embassies around the world.

This follows in spite, three COVID negative results before Johannesburg-based writer Janine Jellars travelled. In Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi she was advised that she had tested positive for virus on arrival which led to her passport being confiscated and placed in a quarantine facility.

That practice is unusual and there are questions of legalities around this. But this is what Kenya has put as part of its legalities applicable if someone tests positive for the coronavirus on arrival. Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy - Dirco

