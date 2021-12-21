Journalists need government to communicate regularly on COVID-19 - William Bird
The Covid-19 pandemic brought various challenges to journalists around the world.
The pandemic pulled journalists out of their area of expertise to report on health issues.
The approval of vaccines meant the media had to report on scientific investigations.
How has the media fared in covering the pandemic and vaccines?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan, Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird and University of the Witwatersrand Associate professor in the Media Studies department Dr Glenda Daniels.
Anyone can go read up a scientific study and summarise it and yes there is a challenge to get it accurate but what makes it meaningful is to integrate it with the context. You don't need to only understand science, you also need to understand issues of policies and that is what your report becomes meaningful.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Overall journalists have tried very hard to get things right.Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Journalists are even more conflicted in a pandemic because they need the government to be communicated regularly, openly, fairly and transparently.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
The role of the media is about public service journalism to report on the facts.Dr Glenda Daniels, Associate professor in the Media Studies department - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/arrowsmith2/arrowsmith22006/arrowsmith2200600081/149490972-close-up-portrait-of-african-photographer-taking-pictures-with-digital-camera.jpg
More from Local
Pit latrines violate human rights and cannot continue, they must go - SAHRC
Human rights commissioner for education Andre Gaum talks about their court action against five provincial governments.Read More
How you leave a company is an indication of your work ethic - Career coach
Performance, career and leadership coach Kim Conradie talks about the mistakes people make when changing jobs.Read More
Meat products contributing to SA highest CPI increase since March 2017
Statistics SA price statistics chief director Patrick Kelly unpacks the latest consumer price index figures.Read More
Can your employer refuse annual leave, if you used up all your sick leave days?
Employment Law Specialist & Managing Director of Molatudi Attorneys Osborne Molatudi reflects on the legalities of annual leave.Read More
Tips on how to save money this festive season
Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.Read More
Motorists urged drive safely as traffic volumes increase
Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato and spokesperson for RTMC Simon Zwane say they anticipate Thursday to be busier on the road.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation
In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa thanks all those who conveyed their good wishes during this period.Read More
No sunny Christmas this year for Joburg as rainy weather persists
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Webster reflects on the rainy weather during the festive season.Read More
'Education is most effective way to deal with teenage pregnancy'
Criminal Law Expert William Booth says there is too much criminilising of certain conduct in South Africa.Read More