Journalists need government to communicate regularly on COVID-19 - William Bird





The Covid-19 pandemic brought various challenges to journalists around the world.

The pandemic pulled journalists out of their area of expertise to report on health issues.

The approval of vaccines meant the media had to report on scientific investigations.

How has the media fared in covering the pandemic and vaccines?

Clement Manyathela speaks to Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan, Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird and University of the Witwatersrand Associate professor in the Media Studies department Dr Glenda Daniels.

Anyone can go read up a scientific study and summarise it and yes there is a challenge to get it accurate but what makes it meaningful is to integrate it with the context. You don't need to only understand science, you also need to understand issues of policies and that is what your report becomes meaningful. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Overall journalists have tried very hard to get things right. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Journalists are even more conflicted in a pandemic because they need the government to be communicated regularly, openly, fairly and transparently. William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa

The role of the media is about public service journalism to report on the facts. Dr Glenda Daniels, Associate professor in the Media Studies department - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen to the full interview below: