Meat products contributing to SA highest CPI increase since March 2017
Driven mostly by rising transport costs, South Africa’s annual consumer inflation accelerated to its highest reading in more than four years in November 2021.
In a statement on Wednesday, Statistics South Africa said the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.5%, up from 5% in October and September.
It added that it is the biggest annual increase since March 2017 when the rate was 6.1%.
Statistics SA price statistics chief director Patrick Kelly unpacks the latest CPI figures.
Meat products and oil and fat products are adding to the increase in food prices.Patrick Kelly, Price statistics chief director - Statistics SA
He says the trend however, shows a slowing down and if meat inflation goes down, we might see lower prices.
Listen below to the full conversation:
