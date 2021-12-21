Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling





Judge Elias Matojane has granted former president Jacob Zuma leave to appeal a High Court ruling instructing him to return to prison.

On Tuesday morning, Senior Counsel Maribolla Mphahlele, representing the Correctional Services Department, argued against Zuma being sent back to jail, saying that the former president did not place himself on medical parole.

Last week, the High Court ruled that the decision by then Correctional Services National Commissioner Arthur Fraser to place the former leader on medical parole was unlawful.

But Mphalele said that the judge misdirected and erred when he delivered his verdict, arguing that the discretion to place Zuma on medical parole remained the purvey of the national commissioner.

Mphalele also said that there was a distinction between the different paroles that offenders could be placed on.

Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found to unfairly impact on the former president because: "One, it was not his (Zuma's) decision but that of the commissioner to be released on medical parole. Second, meeting with his political allies and a prayer meeting was a once-off time".

He said Zuma's "freedom of movement is restricted and has an impact on his dignity".