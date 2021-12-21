Streaming issues? Report here
How you leave a company is an indication of your work ethic - Career coach

21 December 2021 3:44 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Jobs
Work
World of Work

Performance, career and leadership coach Kim Conradie talks about the mistakes people make when changing jobs.

While others are enjoying the festive season, some are planning their next career move.

Performance, career and leadership coach Kim Conradie says people are becoming to take a stance in their careers.

Conradie says people must do research before they change jobs and industries.

As coaches what we are finding is that people are becoming less tolerant and less satisfied with existing environments that may have just clogged along and be okay with everything.

Kim Conradie, Performance, career and leadership coach

The work environment and the world of work is so tight that you've got to make sure that you do this thing properly and make sure you put in the steps when you transition from jobs and new environments.

Kim Conradie, Performance, career and leadership coach

How you leave the company is an indication of your work ethic.

Kim Conradie, Performance, Career and Leadership Coach

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
