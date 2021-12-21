Pit latrines violate human rights and cannot continue, they must go - SAHRC
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking legal action against five provincial education governments over the lack of sanitation in schools.
The SAHRC plans to eradicate more than 3,000 pit toilets in Mpumalanga, the North West, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
John Perlman speaks to human rights commissioner for education Andre Gaum about this.
There is a wide range of sanitation possibilities including things like ventilated pit latrines and so on.Andre Gaum, Commissioner for education - South African Human Rights Commission
It has forced us to a point where we have to act by going to court which is always the last resort for the commission but we don't have a choice. The pit latrine situation cannot continue in South Africa it has to be stopped. Several rights are at stake here.Andre Gaum, Commissioner for education - South African Human Rights Commission
Listen to the full interview below:
