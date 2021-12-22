Minimum wage proposal: Domestic workers could be biggest winners in 2022
If the proposed minimum wage adjustments passed, domestic workers will be the biggest winners in 2022.
The Department of Employment and Labour has gazetted and is seeking public comment on the National Minimum Wage Commission's proposals.
Currently, domestic workers earn R19.09 per hour, while the national minimum wage is R21.69 per hour.
If the bill is passed, a domestic worker who used to earn R3 360 for an eight-hour shift over 22 days could take home R4 063 in 2022.
Galileo Capital executive director Warren Ingram says the whole country's minimum wage is going up by inflation plus 1%.
These above inflation increases are becoming intolerable for our country.Warren Ingram, Executive director - Galileo Capital
Even though the minimum wage is extremely low, but that is the reality as South Africa is in a shrinking economy, he says.
People need to be free to choose for the wage that they want, so these types of laws means there will be less people employed.Warren Ingram, Executive director - Galileo Capital
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121634940_hand-brushing-toilet-bathroom-floor.html
