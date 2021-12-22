Mambas have a lot of shelter and lots of food in Durban - Snake conservationist





A Durban snake rescuer says this is his busiest mamba summer yet after having caught nearly 15 black mambas in December alone.

Snake conservationist Nick Evans says mambas can be found in KwaZulu-Natal as well as other parts of the country like the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

But we have a thriving population in Durban and this is because we have a lot of green belts, a lot of reserves which are surrounded by a lot of homes. So the snake human conflict is inevitable. Nick Evans, Snake conservationist

He says mambas have a lot of shelter and lots of food in Durban.

