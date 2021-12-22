We've investigated how Bushiri escaped and the docket is now with NPA - Hawks
2021 was a busy news year from the COVID-19 pandemic, the July unrest, the ANC court cases and the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.
The Hawks told the Clement Manyathela Show that they have investigated how Bushiri escaped with his wife last year and the docket is now with the NPA
Clement Manyathela gets updates on stories that made headlines in 2021.
When speaking n extradition matters, it is important to bear in mind that these matters occur within a judicial process.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
The state being the government of Malawi was using a SADC protocol which is said not to be in line with the Malawian law and that application was dismissed,Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
The country came to a standstill in July when brazen looting took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Shops were vandalised and people killed.
We've seen devastations with people losing jobs and of course food security and water security.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The second leg of the SAHRC hearings will sit here in Gauteng. One of the things we heard from the commission of people is how they were attacked. It seems as though there was a rain of terror or the community of Phoenix went on a rain of terror.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
