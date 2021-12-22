RTMC needs to be held accountable for road fatalities - Automobile Association





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the number of road accidents have decreased since the same time last year.

In his briefing on the Mabopane highway on Wednesday morning, Mbalula added that to date, 822 people have already been killed on South Africa's roads - it's a 3.1% decrease compared to last year.

He added that many of the fatal crashes happened late in the evening or in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking to Ray White on the Midday Report, Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard wants to know how much is being spent to deal with this national crisis.

We see these numbers during the festive season, where many people are loosing their lives on the roads and as a core function of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) but the situation is not improving. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association (AA)

