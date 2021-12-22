How to introduce your partner to your family
With the holiday season in full swing, you may feel like it's the perfect time to introduce your partner to your family and friends.
Gushwell Brooks speaks to relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs about how to get rid of the anxiety associated with the introduction.
We need to communicate some things without causing a thing. Certain things need to come to the fore like disability. And everything else that may be obvious to the family.Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach
You may want to come out to your parents and say: 'I am gay, lesbian and I'm bringing my partner.'Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach
It would be unfair to the partner not to do the groundwork.Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Relationship Coach
Listen to the full interview below:
