'The situation is bad, we're hoping the rains will come to Nelson Mandela Bay'
Residents of the Nelson Mandela Municipality are hoping and waiting for much-needed rains to come.
The region's dams are nearly empty and they are unlikely to receive any significant rain in the coming months.
John Perlman speaks to Senior politics and council reporter at The Herald Siyamtanda Capa.
Since 2015 the city has not had a decent water supply at its disposal and we see a lot of leaders that come and go. The situation has gotten very bad.Siyamtanda Capa, Senior politics and council reporter - The Herald
There is no prediction of rain until September next year. Last week we had rain and it was not predicted so we are in a way living in hope that the rains come even though there is no indication they are coming.Siyamtanda Capa, Senior politics and council reporter - The Herald
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_65459917_rain-flows-down-from-a-roof-down.html?vti=nvvr1g803nuezmn4cm-1-10
