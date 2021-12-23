Vaccination drive aimed at saving KZN tourism launched
Ninety-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus in the last reporting cycle, says the Department of Health
Over that same time frame more than 21,000 tests also came back positive - this means our positivity rate is once again up to 30.6%.
With just two days until Christmas there's been a significant rise in daily COVID-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.
Tourism KwaZulu-Natal Marketing general manager Mpho Mbuli says the industry is worried about the infections but there are interventions that they have done to mitigate the spread of the virus.
We have launched our summer campaign which has a vaccination campaign through our destination drive. We are saying let us save tourism and let us vaccinate.Mpho Mbuli, Marketing general manager - Tourism KwaZulu-Natal
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163358540_young-girl-wearing-blue-protective-mask-getting-ready-to-be-vaccinated-vaccination-campaign-vaccine-.html?vti=mrv0lei029qhxqv41l-1-25
