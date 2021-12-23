Online shopping: How to avoid scams or bogus consumer apps
With hundreds of consumer complaints lodged,the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) warned of an increase in fraudulent online shopping sites in South Africa.
Criminals are taking advantage of the spike in online shopping scams as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says there are a lot of people going on shopping sites and spending their money with blind trust.
You can register with the South African Fraud Prevention Association and that will protect you from someone opening an account in your name. Go to www.SAFPA.org.zaWendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33975857_man-holding-a-credit-card-and-typing-on-line-shopping-on-the-internet-using-a-laptop.html
