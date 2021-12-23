Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions'





The African National Congress (ANC) head of the presidency, Sibongile Besani, says the leaked audio of President Cyril Ramaphosa is not from the recent NEC meeting.

In the almost 2 minutes audio published by The Inside Factor, Ramaphosa can be heard saying they know that in some cases state money was used in some campaigns and they will not talk about it.

Ramaphosa further says "I am prepared to fall on the sword so that the CR17 campaign, yes, should be the only one that is looked at."

The audio widely circulated on social media has sparked differing views from the public.

Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC head of the Presidency Sibongile Besani to understand the context of the audio.

As the NEC we normally don't discuss publicly how the discussion of the meeting evolves because it will create a lot of confusion. This leak can only serve to perpetuate the distortion of those discussions. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

The heart of that clip is that the focus was the CR17 funds which were being ventilated in the courts of law. In the process of these matters receiving attention in the courts, there were also a number of concerns that other campaigns during Nasrec were also using state resources. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

The President was explaining that the focus should be on CR17 funds than bringing other issues because if we do so it will be as of we are diverting the attention of the issue of CR17 funds. The issue here is not about the president shielding corruption. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

It is unacceptable for the public money to b used for campaigns, that is the essence of it. That is what the president is asserting. Sibongile Besani, ANC head of the Presidency

