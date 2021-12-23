The more skills you have, the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender





Award-winning investigative journalist, Devi Sankaree Govender says she didn't know what journalism was until she watched the very first episode of Cart Blanche at 15 years old.

Govender has spent the past 28 years of her life seeking out corruption wherever it may exist.

RELATED: When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza

While #HangingOutWithClement, she says as the credits of Carte Blanche were rolling, she told her parents that she is one day going to work for that show.

That was quite a lofty idea for a 15-year-old who went to Catholic school in the 1980's in KwaZulu-Natal. Even though my parents were supportive, the reality was that journalism was a tough choice to make as journalists at the time disappeared and died. Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigative journalist

But is was a hard long road from Umzinto to investigative journalism on Carte Blanche. Devi Sankaree Govender, Investigative journalist

She says the more skills a person has, the better you will be at anything.

Listen below to the full conversation: