Pretoria residents left in the dark 'will have power by Christmas'





The City of Tshwane says it has made significant progress in restoring power to affected areas after fire at Kloofsig substation in Pretoria left residents in the dark.

City of Tshwane executive director for strategic communication Selby Bokaba

The Kloofsig substation supplies power to two suburbs, Kloofsig and Lyttelton. This is the second day that residents of these areas have been without power. They will have power by Christmas. We have done significant progress since yesterday...at least 80% of the work has been done. Selby Bokaba, Executive director, strategic communication - City of Tshwane

There is a neigbouring Barnard Park substation, that is where we are going to reroute power from to supply residents that have been affected by the outage. Today at around 5pm we should be able to make an announcement on the anticipated restoration time. Selby Bokaba, Executive director, strategic communication - City of Tshwane

Listen below for the full interview...