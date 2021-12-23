Pretoria residents left in the dark 'will have power by Christmas'
The City of Tshwane says it has made significant progress in restoring power to affected areas after fire at Kloofsig substation in Pretoria left residents in the dark.
City of Tshwane executive director for strategic communication Selby Bokaba
The Kloofsig substation supplies power to two suburbs, Kloofsig and Lyttelton. This is the second day that residents of these areas have been without power. They will have power by Christmas. We have done significant progress since yesterday...at least 80% of the work has been done.Selby Bokaba, Executive director, strategic communication - City of Tshwane
Kloofsig update by @Selbybok pic.twitter.com/pebV6zzBOZ— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 23, 2021
There is a neigbouring Barnard Park substation, that is where we are going to reroute power from to supply residents that have been affected by the outage. Today at around 5pm we should be able to make an announcement on the anticipated restoration time.Selby Bokaba, Executive director, strategic communication - City of Tshwane
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close
Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor David Masoma says 34 people have died this season at initiation schools.Read More
'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert
Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus talks about how to end the year on a positive note.Read More
Online shopping: How to avoid scams or bogus consumer apps
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler reflects on how people can stop fraudsters from accessing their accounts.Read More
Vaccination drive aimed at saving KZN tourism launched
Tourism KZN Marketing general manager Mpho Mbuli says the province has taken measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.Read More
'The situation is bad, we're hoping the rains will come to Nelson Mandela Bay'
Senior politics and council reporter at The Herald Siyamtanda Capa talks about the water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
How to introduce your partner to your family
Relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs says it is good to prepare your family before bringing your partner home.Read More
RTMC needs to be held accountable for road fatalities - Automobile Association
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard reflects on road crash statistics that have just been released.Read More
We've investigated how Bushiri escaped and the docket is now with NPA - Hawks
Government departments and journalists give updates on stories that made headlines besides the pandemic in 2021.Read More
Mambas have a lot of shelter and lots of food in Durban - Snake conservationist
Snake conservationist Nick Evans weighs in on why December has been one of the busiest snake catcher seasons.Read More