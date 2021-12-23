'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert





It has been a tough year for many people who had to deal with the loss of loved ones, less or employment etc.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus says 2020 and 2021 have been horrible years.

If you want to focus on the upside of a downside situation, instead of looking at that downside where there were so many instances of devastation, fear and heartbreak you can balance it out by how it brought people together by volunteering etc. Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

Too often there is only the negative and people get stuck because there is negativity coming from all angles and they tend to focus on that. Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

We have to make certain that we stay somewhere between the negative and the positive as opposed to only drowning in the negative because drowning in the negative can cause tremendous damage to people. Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

Listen to the full interview below: