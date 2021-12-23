'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert
It has been a tough year for many people who had to deal with the loss of loved ones, less or employment etc.
Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus says 2020 and 2021 have been horrible years.
If you want to focus on the upside of a downside situation, instead of looking at that downside where there were so many instances of devastation, fear and heartbreak you can balance it out by how it brought people together by volunteering etc.Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Too often there is only the negative and people get stuck because there is negativity coming from all angles and they tend to focus on that.Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
We have to make certain that we stay somewhere between the negative and the positive as opposed to only drowning in the negative because drowning in the negative can cause tremendous damage to people.Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/3wW2fBjptQo
More from Local
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close
Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor David Masoma says 34 people have died this season at initiation schools.Read More
Pretoria residents left in the dark 'will have power by Christmas'
City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says at least 80% of the work has been completed to restore power to Kloofsig and Lyttelton after fire at a substation.Read More
Online shopping: How to avoid scams or bogus consumer apps
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler reflects on how people can stop fraudsters from accessing their accounts.Read More
Vaccination drive aimed at saving KZN tourism launched
Tourism KZN Marketing general manager Mpho Mbuli says the province has taken measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.Read More
'The situation is bad, we're hoping the rains will come to Nelson Mandela Bay'
Senior politics and council reporter at The Herald Siyamtanda Capa talks about the water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
How to introduce your partner to your family
Relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs says it is good to prepare your family before bringing your partner home.Read More
RTMC needs to be held accountable for road fatalities - Automobile Association
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard reflects on road crash statistics that have just been released.Read More
We've investigated how Bushiri escaped and the docket is now with NPA - Hawks
Government departments and journalists give updates on stories that made headlines besides the pandemic in 2021.Read More
Mambas have a lot of shelter and lots of food in Durban - Snake conservationist
Snake conservationist Nick Evans weighs in on why December has been one of the busiest snake catcher seasons.Read More