The John Perlman Show
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor D... 23 December 2021 4:39 PM
'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus talks about how to end the year on a positive note. 23 December 2021 3:18 PM
Pretoria residents left in the dark 'will have power by Christmas' City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says at least 80% of the work has been completed to restore power to Kloofsig and Lyttel... 23 December 2021 1:50 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found t... 21 December 2021 1:40 PM
Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says people are advised to register with the department when going overseas. 21 December 2021 8:19 AM
How food prices have changed over the years Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains. 23 December 2021 5:29 PM
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights. 20 December 2021 6:48 PM
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee' According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a... 17 December 2021 12:43 PM
The more skills you have, the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 December 2021 8:20 AM
Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 December 2021 8:29 AM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert

23 December 2021 3:18 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Mental health
positive thoughts
bad year

Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus talks about how to end the year on a positive note.

It has been a tough year for many people who had to deal with the loss of loved ones, less or employment etc.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus says 2020 and 2021 have been horrible years.

If you want to focus on the upside of a downside situation, instead of looking at that downside where there were so many instances of devastation, fear and heartbreak you can balance it out by how it brought people together by volunteering etc.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

Too often there is only the negative and people get stuck because there is negativity coming from all angles and they tend to focus on that.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

We have to make certain that we stay somewhere between the negative and the positive as opposed to only drowning in the negative because drowning in the negative can cause tremendous damage to people.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

Listen to the full interview below:




