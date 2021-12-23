CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close





The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities is recommending the closure of illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

The death toll of teenage boys who have died this season has risen to 34.

It's still unclear how the boys passed away, with post-mortem results yet to be finalised.

John Perlman speaks to CRL Commission Chairperson Professor David Masoma about this.

The legal schools are the ones where consequence management is a priority because if you have a school that is illegal it means certain compliance issues are not followed hence the deaths that are occurring. Where there is non-compliance, you deal with those people who are supposed to comply. Professor David Masoma, Commission Chairperson - CLR

The province indicated that in some instances they were relying on some young people to be witnesses they did not cooperate but we know once a crime has been committed you don't rely on the witness because there is sufficient evidence which is death. Professor David Masoma, Commission Chairperson - CLR

