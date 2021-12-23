As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'I was paid R6.7m, the judge got it wrong,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeals ruling Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says it's bizarre that the judge ruled that he should pay 15.5% interest on...
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor D...
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin...
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found t...
Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says people are advised to register with the department when going overseas.
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement.
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a...
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance.
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Countries in Europe are tightening Covid-19 restrictions as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the continent.

At the same time travel bans and quarantine requirements are restricting movement between European Union (EU) countries and South Africa.

© millenius/123rf.com

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) this week wrote an open letter to the head of the EU Delegation, Riina Kionka, calling for the resumption of travel.

It says ongoing travel bans could cost South Africa’s tourism sector another R25 billion.

RELATED: South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

Wasanga Mehana (in for Bruce Whitfield) speaks to TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

The European Union, as a block, gave us around 685,000 tourists [a year] and many of the member states have taken a stance of banning [travel] or putting in a quarantine requirement... for people coming from South Africa and the region.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

If you look at what that market contributes to South African tourism in terms of tourist arrivals and you look at the impact on the economy, you will see what we lose...

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Instead of talking to individual EU countries, if we can talk to the entire block and have influence on the decision making in Brussels and support them by giving them information on the impact of this ban we believe we should be able to succeed.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Tshivhengwa says the Council has also written individually to the embassies of several countries that are key to local tourism like Germany, France and the Netherlands.

RELATED: South Africans can now travel to Netherlands after travel ban lifted

They have already had a "fruitful" discussion with the German embassy, but it's necessary for the EU as a whole to adopt similar rules to enable free travel he emphasizes.

Omicron is here in South Africa and it is there in the EU, and the member states within the EU are able to travel to each other... Why block people from South Africa travelling into those countries? It doesn't make any sense.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We understand that Omicron was unknown at the beginning, but when the information started to emerge... the UK then decided to lift the [travel] ban... and Canada... but the countries within the EU are not in a rush to lift the ban.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

It's unjustifiable that the ban needs to continue. The same with the US and many other countries...

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen to Tshivhengwa discuss the outlook for tourism going into 2022:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
