Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
'I was paid R6.7m, the judge got it wrong,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeals ruling Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says it's bizarre that the judge ruled that he should pay 15.5% interest on... 23 December 2021 6:10 PM
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor D... 23 December 2021 4:39 PM
View all Local
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found t... 21 December 2021 1:40 PM
Familiarise yourself with foreign countries regulations when traveling - Dirco Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela says people are advised to register with the department when going overseas. 21 December 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
View all Business
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 December 2021 8:20 AM
Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 December 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?

23 December 2021 6:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Naked
Personal finance
buying a car
car purchases
naked insurance
Ernest North

There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.
Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

What time of year is the best to buy a car?

There are arguments for and against making this important purchase at the end of the year says Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked.

One of the pros for instance, is that dealers are often under a lot of pressure in December to reach sales targets and you could pick up a bargain.

If you can find a dealer or a direct seller where you can negotiate down the price, then maybe it is a good time to buy a car.

Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

Other arguments in favour of buying a car at the end of the year include:

1. You can use your bonus as a deposit

2. There's potential for a lower insurance premium

3. You may be able to buy a 2022 model in 2021

4. If you're planning a long road trip, safety and reliability come first

5. Car prices may rise in 2022

There are as many arguments for waiting until the New Year, including:

1. There are some good deals early in the year, too

2. You’ll have a clearer view of your financial situation after the festive season

3. Covid and remote work might not be over

4. Your life may change in 2022

5. A car isn’t an investment

Listen to North weigh the pros and cons to help you make a decision in view of your own circumstances:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?




23 December 2021 6:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Naked
Personal finance
buying a car
car purchases
naked insurance
Ernest North

More from Business

The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers

23 December 2021 8:33 PM

Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores

23 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?

23 December 2021 6:26 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How food prices have changed over the years

23 December 2021 5:29 PM

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future

20 December 2021 6:48 PM

Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'

17 December 2021 12:43 PM

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'

16 December 2021 9:02 PM

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

16 December 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers

23 December 2021 8:33 PM

Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores

23 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender

23 December 2021 11:29 AM

Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to save money this festive season

20 December 2021 3:39 PM

Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa

19 December 2021 9:37 AM

Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert

18 December 2021 11:01 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas

18 December 2021 10:13 AM

Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series

17 December 2021 11:11 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the telenovela about the Zulu brothers through the eyes of the women they marry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pretoria residents left in the dark 'will have power by Christmas'

Local

'I was paid R6.7m, the judge got it wrong,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeals ruling

Local

CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN police hunt gunmen linked to murder of 5 people in Mpumalanga area

23 December 2021 7:18 PM

Motsoeneng says court order directing him to pay back over R11.5m was wrong

23 December 2021 7:10 PM

US regulator authorises Merck's COVID pill

23 December 2021 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA