Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
What time of year is the best to buy a car?
There are arguments for and against making this important purchase at the end of the year says Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked.
One of the pros for instance, is that dealers are often under a lot of pressure in December to reach sales targets and you could pick up a bargain.
If you can find a dealer or a direct seller where you can negotiate down the price, then maybe it is a good time to buy a car.Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
Other arguments in favour of buying a car at the end of the year include:
1. You can use your bonus as a deposit
2. There's potential for a lower insurance premium
3. You may be able to buy a 2022 model in 2021
4. If you're planning a long road trip, safety and reliability come first
5. Car prices may rise in 2022
There are as many arguments for waiting until the New Year, including:
1. There are some good deals early in the year, too
2. You’ll have a clearer view of your financial situation after the festive season
3. Covid and remote work might not be over
4. Your life may change in 2022
5. A car isn’t an investment
Listen to North weigh the pros and cons to help you make a decision in view of your own circumstances:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122935538_stylish-black-woman-in-a-car-salon.html?term=new%2Bcar&vti=md6vkvyys77us58582-1-1
