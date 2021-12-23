Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?





What time of year is the best to buy a car?

There are arguments for and against making this important purchase at the end of the year says Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked.

One of the pros for instance, is that dealers are often under a lot of pressure in December to reach sales targets and you could pick up a bargain.

If you can find a dealer or a direct seller where you can negotiate down the price, then maybe it is a good time to buy a car. Ernest North, Co-founder - Naked Insurance

Other arguments in favour of buying a car at the end of the year include:

1. You can use your bonus as a deposit

2. There's potential for a lower insurance premium

3. You may be able to buy a 2022 model in 2021

4. If you're planning a long road trip, safety and reliability come first

5. Car prices may rise in 2022

There are as many arguments for waiting until the New Year, including:

1. There are some good deals early in the year, too

2. You’ll have a clearer view of your financial situation after the festive season

3. Covid and remote work might not be over

4. Your life may change in 2022

5. A car isn’t an investment

Listen to North weigh the pros and cons to help you make a decision in view of your own circumstances:

