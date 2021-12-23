Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
Just over a month ago, the Shoprite Group launched LiquorShop Online.
Among the thousands of everyday alcohol products available for home delivery it says, are rare finds exclusive to the website like a Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac selling for R69,999.99.
Wasanga Mehana (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from LiquorShop Operations Manager Jean Marais.
The Shoprite Group operates plus minus 583 liquor stores across South Africa under the LiquorShop brand, all of them adjacent to Checkers and Shoprite supermarkets.... Recently we've been voted South Africa's favourite liquor store and now.... we're bringing your favourite liquor shop onlineJean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
We've seen during the pandemic the e-retailing industry doubling growth - almost R30 billion in South Africa... during 2021 that growth will be slightly subdued, but it will still be a R40 billion industry or roughly 4% of all retail in South Africa.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
That's when we decided we need to bring our bricks and mortar liquor shops to the digital world... and get our excellent service online as well.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
The brand equity in the market [Shoprite, Checkers] is huge and for us to piggyback on that gives us so much more leverage.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
Marais says growth online has been accelerated by the pandemic.
We've experienced week-on-week growth since we launched the site... Our average basket value on our liquor shop online is plus minus eight times more than it is in our bricks and mortar retail stores.Jean Marais, Operations Manager - LiquorShop
Listen to the interview with Marais on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/chamillewhite/chamillewhite1801/chamillewhite180100033/125435737-minsk-belarus-january-16-2018-mini-shopping-cart-full-of-small-alcohol-bottles-jameson-whiskey-camus.jpg
More from Business
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
How food prices have changed over the years
Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains.Read More
Explainer: What the current inflation trajectory tells us about our future
Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers Carmen Nel provides some insights.Read More
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'
According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.Read More
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performanceRead More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers
Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show.Read More
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022?
There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show.Read More
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender
Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
Tips on how to save money this festive season
Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season.Read More
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.Read More
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season.Read More
How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas
Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple.Read More
What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the telenovela about the Zulu brothers through the eyes of the women they marry.Read More
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More