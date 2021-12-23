'I was paid R6.7m, the judge got it wrong,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeals ruling
Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he is appealing the ruling by the high court in Johannesburg that he should repay the R11.5 million paid to him by the SABC.
Motsoeneng says it is bizarre that the judge ordered him to pay back the money with an interest calculated at the rate of 15.5% per annum.
Speaking to John Perlman, Motsoeneng says he was only paid R6.7 million and he does not know how the judge arrived at R11.5 million.
The judge was wrong, I was paid R6.7-million, the difference that she is referring to I believe it was paid to SARS, I cannot be accountable for the money that was not paid to me.Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former chief operating officer - SABC
I did not steal the money, I was paid by my bosses which in this case is the boss of the SABC to recognise the good work that I have done for the SABC. 404 channel is my creativity and innovation.Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former chief operating officer - SABC
I bailed out the SABC, many executives always go to the government for a bailout and I have never done that.Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former chief operating officer - SABC
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close
Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor David Masoma says 34 people have died this season at initiation schools.Read More
'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert
Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus talks about how to end the year on a positive note.Read More
Pretoria residents left in the dark 'will have power by Christmas'
City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says at least 80% of the work has been completed to restore power to Kloofsig and Lyttelton after fire at a substation.Read More
Online shopping: How to avoid scams or bogus consumer apps
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler reflects on how people can stop fraudsters from accessing their accounts.Read More
Vaccination drive aimed at saving KZN tourism launched
Tourism KZN Marketing general manager Mpho Mbuli says the province has taken measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.Read More
'The situation is bad, we're hoping the rains will come to Nelson Mandela Bay'
Senior politics and council reporter at The Herald Siyamtanda Capa talks about the water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
How to introduce your partner to your family
Relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs says it is good to prepare your family before bringing your partner home.Read More
RTMC needs to be held accountable for road fatalities - Automobile Association
Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard reflects on road crash statistics that have just been released.Read More