'I was paid R6.7m, the judge got it wrong,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeals ruling





Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he is appealing the ruling by the high court in Johannesburg that he should repay the R11.5 million paid to him by the SABC.

Motsoeneng says it is bizarre that the judge ordered him to pay back the money with an interest calculated at the rate of 15.5% per annum.

Speaking to John Perlman, Motsoeneng says he was only paid R6.7 million and he does not know how the judge arrived at R11.5 million.

The judge was wrong, I was paid R6.7-million, the difference that she is referring to I believe it was paid to SARS, I cannot be accountable for the money that was not paid to me. Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former chief operating officer - SABC

I did not steal the money, I was paid by my bosses which in this case is the boss of the SABC to recognise the good work that I have done for the SABC. 404 channel is my creativity and innovation. Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former chief operating officer - SABC

I bailed out the SABC, many executives always go to the government for a bailout and I have never done that. Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former chief operating officer - SABC

