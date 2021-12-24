You can get your J&J booster shot from Friday - Health Department
Provided citizens received their initial Johnson &Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, they can get they booster shot on Friday, the Department of Health said on Thursday.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) announced it had approved the J&J booster shot.
If however, you opted for the Pfizer vaccine, you can get the shot six months after the second Pfizer dose.
Department of Health Deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says anyone who received a J&J shot from February until October are due for a booster shot.
If you got your first dose of Pfizer in May and got your second dose in June, they are due for their booster shot on 28 December.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy minister - Department of Health
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
