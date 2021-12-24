I shop for you like I would shop for my own family - Ready Set Delivered owner
With the coronavirus pandemic at its peak, many people are opting to buy their groceries online.
Ready Set Delivered founder and owner Bradley Davis started his company when he was retrenched from his job in due to the pandemic.
Davis says he runs a concierge business where he is in direct contact with the customer.
I shop for you like I would shop for my own family, we charge per hour and we are not shop specific, we can go anywhere and at anytime.Bradley Davis, Founder and owner - Ready Set Delivered
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
