[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral

Today at 11:05
Love and appreciation for your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:10
Constitutional Court judgment in the matter involving New Dawn Technologies and Valor IT
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 12:20
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to challenge court ruling
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former SABC COO
Today at 12:23
Revision on the contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 12:37
Covid-19 booster shots ready for roll out in SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 12:41
Automobile Association of South Africa says parliament needs to audit how CEO at state-owned companies are paid
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 12:45
Protecting yourself from phishing and scams during festive season online shopping
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brendon Peterson, Tech Journalist
Today at 12:52
Nigerian President has refused to amend electoral law
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jude Egbas, News Editor, Pulse Nigeria
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga - Reporter And Producer at Ewn Sport
Latest Local
We take bank and Sassa cards so we can secure our money - Loan shark Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with callers on how to deal with mashonisa this festive season. 24 December 2021 11:06 AM
Initiates and parents 'stumbling block in prosecuting bogus initiation schools' Director of operations at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders Vuyo Stofile says they are working on closing illegal init... 24 December 2021 10:35 AM
I shop for you like I would shop for my own family - Ready Set Delivered owner Ready Set Delivered founder and owner Bradley Davis details what his business does during these difficult times. 24 December 2021 8:19 AM
View all Local
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found t... 21 December 2021 1:40 PM
View all Politics
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
View all Business
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 December 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Entertainment

[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral

24 December 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




24 December 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested

23 December 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman breastfeeding a cat onboard an aeroplane has everyone talking

22 December 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Amazon delivery driver saving client's daughter from pit bull goes viral

21 December 2021 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

'It's nice to watch a Christmas movie with braai and a swimming pool'

19 December 2021 10:27 AM

Film Critic Gayle Edmunds reviews How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

Read More arrow_forward

I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama

17 December 2021 3:16 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this month.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches

17 December 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral

16 December 2021 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Grandma branded evil for buying all grandkids except son's step-child pyjamas

15 December 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Tiger Woods watching son's mannerisms goes viral

15 December 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral

14 December 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Initiates and parents 'stumbling block in prosecuting bogus initiation schools'

Local

You can get your J&J booster shot from Friday - Health Department

Local

I shop for you like I would shop for my own family - Ready Set Delivered owner

Local

At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

24 December 2021 10:58 AM

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

24 December 2021 10:41 AM

Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

24 December 2021 10:40 AM

