[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 23, 2021
Sound on pic.twitter.com/wSlnqyuTca
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66545991_beautiful-images-of-of-african-elephants-in-africa.html?vti=mf2p2gr2wrhpbk5161-1-7
