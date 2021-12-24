Initiates and parents 'stumbling block in prosecuting bogus initiation schools'
The Eastern Cape House of Traditional leaders says due to financial constraints, it has not been able to close down illegal initiation schools as it should.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Director of operations at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders Vuyo Stofile says they are already doing what the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities has recommended.
The commission has recommended that illegal ignition schools be closed and that specialised courts be introduced to fast-track charges and prosecutions of initiation-related crimes.
This season, 34 teenage boys have died at initiation schools.
In some instances, we just rescue the boys and leave schools operating where we find initiations are in a better position because the challenge is when you close the school we must make sure we have a place to take the boys.Vuyo Stofile, Director of operations - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
I will acknowledge that this season we had a problem, remember that for two seasons we didn't go for initiation because of Covid-19 and now we had big numbers.Vuyo Stofile, Director of operations - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
There are a lot of arrests, even this season, we had a case of a bogus traditional surgeon who was issuing certificates. he is in jail as we speak.Vuyo Stofile, Director of operations - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
One of the challenges of consequence management is the parents and the boys themselves because if a person is arrested the parent and the child need to go and testify in court but what we find is that when the boys come out of initiation schools, they are no longer interested.Vuyo Stofile, Director of operations - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
