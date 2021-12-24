We take bank and Sassa cards so we can secure our money - Loan shark





With just a day before Christmas, many people are preparing for what they will eat on that holiday.

However, there are people who might not be enjoying the holidays due to the fact that they owe money to loan sharks.

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with callers on how to deal with loan sharks this festive season.

Loan sharks are preying on people especially around this time of year, I owe these people money and they have been phoning me the whole of this month and I don't know what to do now. David, Caller

Manyathela advises David to make arrangements with the loan sharks and see if he can come up with a payment plan.

Can you make arrangements? You have borrowed the money, you need to pay it back. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

Caller Asher says borrowing money from loan sharks is very difficult.

If you borrow money from those people and you miss one month, they will put interest and that is the part that messes up people. Asher, Caller

Another caller, David who is a loan shark, says people are the ones that go to borrow money from loan sharks.

If you know that I am going to borrow you money and you start dodging my calls and running away, what do you expect me to do? I don't blame the guys that take Sassa cards or bank cards, people know the rules. David, Caller

At the end of the day, the loan shark becomes a loser as people then call the police but they were crying to get the money from me. David, Caller

He says he sends people terms and conditions of the stipulated time the borrower should bring back the money.

If you feel that you don't want a mashonisa, don't borrow money from them. We take those bank cards so we can secure our money. David, Caller

