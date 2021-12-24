'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani





Ntando Bangani is a South African afro-pop soul singer and businessman. Popularly known to his fans simply as Ntando, the successful singer is widely known in South Africa for his mellow style of music and racking up several awards along the way. He even has albums that have now attained the coveted platinum level.

He is a committed family man who takes care of his loved ones. He has gained enough experience, including brushes with death in the past, to provide him with a proper perspective on life. What is Ntando Bangani age? Find out this and much more about the successful artist.

Ntando tells Gushwell Brooks more on Unplugged.

I was born in Mpumalanga, where my mother comes from. I went to the Eastern Cape when I was three months ago. That is my father's home, where I grew up, hence my isiXhosa. Ntando Bangani, Musician

There are a lot of people I started with who are no longer singing or no longer there. I try to be as original as possible. I actually spent eight years in the studio every day learning music. Ntando Bangani, Musician

The first song I wrote was for Brown dash; that got me going. When we went to the studio DJ Sbu and TK Ncisa asked me to do a song with Brown dash. I thank Nhlanhla (of Mafikizolo) for linking me with the right people. Ntando Bangani, Musician

It is important to learn to write own music. I think everyone has a fingerprint in music. Ntando Bangani, Musician

