702 Listners help bring Christmas cheer to a needy family
Christmas Day is a day meant for family to come together and enjoy all the festivities.
However, South Africans are facing yet another unprecedented Christmas amidst rising COVID-19 numbers.
Due to the pandemic, other families are struggling to even put food on the table.
Caller, Siphesihle said this year had been difficult ever since she lost her mother in July.
Other listeners came together and offered to send her money during this difficult period.
I would like to help the lady out with R500 towards whatever she needs.Imran, Caller
Other listeners through voice notes and calls also contributed towards Siphesihle's family Christmas.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/luckybusiness/luckybusiness1612/luckybusiness161200408/66857433-surprise-girl-opening-christmas-magic-presents.jpg
More from Local
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof
Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing and residents buying electricity from so-called ghost vendors in the area.Read More
We take bank and Sassa cards so we can secure our money - Loan shark
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with callers on how to deal with mashonisa this festive season.Read More
Initiates and parents 'stumbling block in prosecuting bogus initiation schools'
Director of operations at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders Vuyo Stofile says they are working on closing illegal initiation schools.Read More
I shop for you like I would shop for my own family - Ready Set Delivered owner
Ready Set Delivered founder and owner Bradley Davis details what his business does during these difficult times.Read More
You can get your J&J booster shot from Friday - Health Department
Department of Health Deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo reflects on the announcement for the administering of booster shots.Read More
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA?
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show.Read More
'I was paid R6.7m, the judge got it wrong,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeals ruling
Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says it's bizarre that the judge ruled that he should pay 15.5% interest on the money, which was not a bonus but 'a success fee'.Read More
CRL Rights Commission says Eastern Cape illegal initiation schools must close
Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities chairperson Professor David Masoma says 34 people have died this season at initiation schools.Read More
'Do not get stuck in negativity,' warns expert
Clinical Psychologist Dr Cathy Angus talks about how to end the year on a positive note.Read More