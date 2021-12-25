702 Listners help bring Christmas cheer to a needy family





Christmas Day is a day meant for family to come together and enjoy all the festivities.

However, South Africans are facing yet another unprecedented Christmas amidst rising COVID-19 numbers.

Due to the pandemic, other families are struggling to even put food on the table.

Caller, Siphesihle said this year had been difficult ever since she lost her mother in July.

Other listeners came together and offered to send her money during this difficult period.

I would like to help the lady out with R500 towards whatever she needs. Imran, Caller

Other listeners through voice notes and calls also contributed towards Siphesihle's family Christmas.